Drew Timme scored 25 points but couldn’t rally the Bulldogs (28-4), who for the second straight season were favored to win that elusive national title but were eliminated by a more physical foe. Coach Mark Few’s squad was undefeated last year before falling to Baylor in the national title game.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Arkansas continually challenged 7-foot Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren in the paint, and the skinny NBA prospect fouled out with 3:29 remaining after some questionable calls went against him. Holmgren finished with 11 points, all in the second half, and 14 rebounds in what may be his final college game.

Notae shot 9 of 29 overall and 2 of 12 from 3-point range but was still the catalyst for the Razorbacks. The senior guard’s 3 with 6:38 left made it 59-50, and Arkansas held on from there.

SOUTH REGION

VILLANOVA 63, MICHIGAN 55

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points and carried Villanova’s offense as the Wildcats finished off Michigan.

Story continues below advertisement

Samuels shot 8 of 13 from the field with much of his scoring coming on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around big man Hunter Dickinson. The Wildcats had long stretches of misfiring on 3-pointers but did enough to move on and face either Arizona or Houston in the Elite Eight.

Advertisement

It’s the deepest run in the tournament for second-seeded Villanova (28-7) since coach Jay Wright won the second of his two national titles in 2018. The loss ends a turbulent season for Michigan (19-15), which squeaked into the tournament field only to shine in the first two rounds.

Dickinson led the Wolverines with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Eli Brooks scored 14 points. Justin Moore scored 15 points and Collin Gillespie scored 12 for Villanova.

___