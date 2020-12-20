Oral Roberts built a 40-30 halftime lead and took advantage of Arkansas’ 30% shooting (12 for 40) which included 14 misses on 16, 3-point shot attempts.
After the break, Arkansas settled down and used its size advantage to take control of the interior and made 20 of 37 and shot just eight 3s. Moses Moody scored 18 points, Sills scored 16 with 10 rebounds and Notae scored 15.
Kevin Obanor scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Eagles, RJ Glasper scored 14, Kareem Thompson 13, Max Abmas and DeShang Weaver 11 each.
