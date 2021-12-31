The Razorbacks will be making their first bowl appearance since the 2016 Belk Bowl. They were invited to the 2020 Texas Bowl before the game was canceled due to Covid-19 issues with the TCU program. … Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks will not play after deciding to enter the NFL draft. He led the team this year with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught 91 passes this season for 1,182 yards and 12 TDs. He is one behind Bobby Engram’s school single-season touchdown record established in 1993. … Arkansas averages 217.3 rushing yards a game, which was 13th-best nationally during the regular season.. … Clifford and Dotson have hooked up for 23 career touchdowns, which is the most of any current FBS duo … Jefferson has thrown 170 consecutive passes without an interception. … Jordan Stout holds Penn State’s career-best punt average of 44.8 yards.