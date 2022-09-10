Arkansas-Pine Bluff routs North American University 76-3

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions to open the game and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 76-3 victory over North American University on Saturday night.
Thomas Mimes, Joshua Edward and quarterback Chancellor Edwards added scoring runs in the second half.
Luke Creber kicked a 40-yard field goal for North American.
___
