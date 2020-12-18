STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has dropped its last four road games, scoring 71.8 points and allowing 84.5 points during those contests. Arkansas is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 57.5.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Razorbacks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Arkansas has an assist on 59 of 103 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).
