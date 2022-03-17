The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 13-5. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 17-1 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 23-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ryan Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points.

