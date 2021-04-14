“Coach Musselman earned this opportunity based on the tremendous progress that he and his coaching staff have made in the past two seasons, culminating with the most exciting season in the recent history of Razorback basketball,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said.
Musselman will receive $4 million in annual compensation, with additional compensation available based on longevity and “success in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.”
“Arkansas is one of the premier programs in the nation and my family and I are ecstatic to be here,” Musselman said. “I am grateful for the commitment the university is making to me, my family and the future of our basketball program.”
Musselman is 45-19 in two years at Arkansas and 155-53 in six years as a college head coach. This season, Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 and won 25 games overall, including 13 in the SEC to finish second in the conference.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.