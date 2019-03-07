JONESBORO, Ark. — Marquis Eaton sank two free throws in the waning seconds to give Arkansas State a 73-72 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday night.

ULM’s Dishon Smith launched a 3 at the buzzer but the ball rimmed out.

Tyree White slammed home a dunk to give the Warhawks a 72-71 lead with 34 seconds left in the game. Eaton was fouled with seven seconds remaining.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.