JONESBORO, Ark. — Grantham Gillard sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range, scoring 17 with eight rebounds, to power Arkansas State to a 71-63 victory over Missouri State on Tuesday night.

Christian Willis and Marquis Eaton scored 13 apiece for the Red Wolves (5-6), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Bears (4-7).

Arkansas State earned its second straight win despite shooting 34 percent from the floor. The Red Wolves had lost 23 straight games when shooting less than 35 percent before ending the skid last time out with a double-overtime win over Florida Atlantic. Ty Cockfield II, who scored just eight points on 1-of-8 shooting, snapped a streak of six straight games with 20 or more points.

Gillard had nine points in the first half to help the Red Wolves take a 35-24 lead into intermission. Keandre Cook’s 3-pointer pulled the Bears within 54-47 with 6:25 left to play but they got no closer.

Keandre Cook led Missouri State with 18 points and Tulio Da Silva scored 14. Jarred Dixon, who came into the game needing 12 points to reach 1,000 for his career, was held to five points.

