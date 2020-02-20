STEPPING UP: The Trojans have been led by Markquis Nowell and Ruot Monyyong. Nowell has averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals while Monyyong has recorded 12 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Red Wolves have been anchored by Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields. Eaton has accounted for 12.4 points while Fields has averaged 10.8 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Eaton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 18-2 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 73.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State are ranked atop the Sun Belt when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Trojans are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.8 free throws and 29.6 per game over their last five games. The Red Wolves are ranked first with 26 foul shots per game, including 29.2 per game against conference foes.

