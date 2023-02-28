Arkansas State beats Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Terrance Ford Jr. had 25 points in Arkansas State’s 86-69 victory against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Ford added five assists for the 13th-seeded Red Wolves (13-19). Markise Davis added 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line.