Murray ran for both of his touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring from 13 and 16 yards. Layne Hatcher’s 2-yard TD pass to Bayless capped the scoring with 9:48 left in the game.

Hatcher was 18 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Jones ran 13 times for 63 yards and a score.

Arkansas State led 17-0 after Jones scored from 7 yards in the second quarter. Texas State (2-5, 1-2) scored a pair of touchdowns before the end of the half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Tyler Vitt completed 15 of 27 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bobcats.

