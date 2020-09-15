“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir said.
All tickets purchased will be honored on the new date.
“We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa,” Mohajir said. That game is scheduled for Sept. 26.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.