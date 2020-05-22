“By no means are we satisfied,” Anderson said in a statement. “We have an outstanding group of players and coaches with goals we are working hard to achieve, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program.”
The Red Wolves have won 36 Sun Belt games under Anderson — the second most ever by a league coach. Last season, he led the Red Wolves to a 34-26 win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.
