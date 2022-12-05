Arkansas State hosts Kayouloud and Central Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-4) Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Eddy Kayouloud scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-70 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Wolves have gone 0-2 away from home. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.4% from deep. Caleb London leads the Red Wolves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Malcolm Farrington is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 15 points. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists for Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

