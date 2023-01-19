Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Brown's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -8; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jordan Brown scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 79-76 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-4 at home. Arkansas State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 5.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.1 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Greg Williams Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

