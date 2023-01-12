Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Texas State Bobcats on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -2.5; over/under is 120.5 BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Red Wolves take on Texas State.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-2 at home. Arkansas State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in conference matchups. Texas State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Drue Drinnon is averaging 6.2 points for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

