Arkansas State takes home win streak into matchup with Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2)
The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Prairie View A&M averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Wolves. Markise Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Arkansas State.
William Douglas is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.0 points and 1.8 rebounds for Prairie View A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.