Arkansas State takes on UL Monroe, aims for 6th straight home win

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts UL Monroe aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak. The Red Wolves have gone 8-1 in home games. Arkansas State has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks are 1-0 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 10.5 points. Caleb Fields is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

