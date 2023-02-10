Arkansas State visits Georgia Southern following Savrasov's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-73 win against the James Madison Dukes. The Eagles have gone 9-4 at home. Georgia Southern averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State allows 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Advertisement

Caleb Fields is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article