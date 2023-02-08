Arkansas State visits Harrell and Texas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)
The Red Wolves are 2-10 in conference matchups. Arkansas State is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Texas State.
Omar El-Sheikh is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
___
