Arkansas visits Taylor and Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 74-62 victory against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies are 12-1 in home games. Texas A&M is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks are 6-6 in conference games. Arkansas has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Davonte Davis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

