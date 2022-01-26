Arkansas has won eight of the last nine matchups against Ole Miss. The Rebels last win in the series was on Jan. 19, 2019 (84-67).
Matthew Murrell scored 14 points to lead Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6), which has lost five of its last six games. Daeshun Ruffin, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan added 10 points apiece. The Rebels finished 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field but made all 13 of their free-throw attempts.
The game was tied twice in the early minutes with Ole Miss leading just once, 14-13. Arkansas closed the first half on a 12-6 surge for a 30-23 halftime advantage.
The Rebels stayed within single digits before a 13-0 run gave the Razorbacks their largest lead, 56-40, with 4:26 remaining. Williams scored seven points and Wade and Notae each made a 3 during the stretch.
Arkansas has held opponents below 40% shooting from the field and 31% from 3-point range during its current five-game win streak. The Rebels were 4-of-18 (22%) shooting from long range.
Arkansas hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at home against Kansas State on Saturday.
