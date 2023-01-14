Armstrong, Cal Baptist Lancers host the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 3-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-8, 2-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -1.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rayshon Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes take on Taran Armstrong and the Cal Baptist Lancers on Saturday. The Lancers are 7-3 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes are 3-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Harrison is averaging 15.2 points for the Antelopes. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

