This game has traditionally been held on the respective campuses, including Saturday’s game that will be played at West Point, New York. That will be the 55th meeting between the teams, and only the first three were played off campus — the first in 1959 at old Yankee Stadium in New York, then in 1963 and 1965 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Army-Air Force will be the first FBS game played at Globe Life Field, which in October hosted two National League playoff series and then the World Series that the Los Angeles Dodgers won over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Stadium officials expect a capacity of more than 37,000 for the game, including at least 1,000 cadets.
