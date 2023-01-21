Army and Navy square off in conference matchup

Navy Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-2 Patriot)
The Midshipmen are 2-5 in Patriot play. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.
Nelson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.