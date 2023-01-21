Army and Navy square off in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-2 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Nelson and the Navy Midshipmen visit Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights in Patriot play Saturday. The Black Knights are 6-3 in home games. Army ranks second in the Patriot with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Rucker averaging 10.0.

The Midshipmen are 2-5 in Patriot play. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

Nelson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

