Viti is in his fourth season as an assistant at his alma mater. He co-founded and directs the nonprofit Legacies Alive, whose goal is to support Gold Star families, those families that have lost a member in military service.

A fullback primarily used as a blocker, Viti played for Army from 2004-07 and was a team captain. He served in combat in Afghanistan and earned a bronze star.

AD

After retiring from the military as a captain, Viti made a 4,400-mile (7,100 kilometers) cross-country trek in 2014 dubbed Mike’s Hike for Heroes . He walked 1 kilometer for every service member killed in action during the global war on terror, finishing at the Army-Navy game in Baltimore.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD