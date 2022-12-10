Army Black Knights take on the Rhode Island Rams, aim for 4th straight win

Army Black Knights (5-5) at Rhode Island Rams (2-7)
The Black Knights are 1-1 on the road. Army ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 34.7% from deep. Jaden Ellis paces the Black Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.9 points for Rhode Island.
Chris Mann is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 14.2 points for Army.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.