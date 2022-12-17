Army Black Knights to visit the Stony Brook Seawolves Sunday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (5-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Stony Brook and Army meet. The Seawolves have gone 3-1 at home. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Toby Onyekonwu averaging 3.5.

The Black Knights are 1-2 on the road. Army leads the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyekonwu is averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Chris Mann is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

