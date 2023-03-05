Colgate meets Army in Patriot Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (24-8, 17-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -11.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and Army Black Knights meet in the Patriot Tournament. The Raiders have gone 17-1 against Patriot opponents, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Colgate averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Knights are 10-8 in Patriot play. Army is second in the Patriot scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Coleton Benson is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11.3 points. Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

