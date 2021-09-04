Army broke the game open to start the second half after Georgia State turned the ball over on downs and Anderson connected on a pass play of 40 yards to Tyrell Robinson.
As usual, the Black Knights stuck to the ground on offense, dominating the time of possession by over 20 minutes but did surprise the Panthers with two wide-open touchdown receptions.
Andre Carter II led a stingy Army defense with three sacks against a Panthers offense that had all 11 starters returning from a team that averaged a school-record 33.3 points per game last season.
