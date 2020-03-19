Sullivan most recently was quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos (2018) and offensive coordinator for the Giants (2016-17). From 2012-14 he served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sullivan’s first stint with the Giants was as coach of wide receivers and punt returners from 2004-09. He took over as quarterbacks coach from 2010-11, and Eli Manning led the Giants to victory in the 2012 Super Bowl on a team that set franchise records with 359 completions and 4,933 passing yards and an NFL record with 15 fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
“I’m thrilled to come back to my alma mater,” Sullivan said. “The academy has always been a very special place to me, and I’m both excited and grateful to rejoin Army football.”
Sullivan also was an offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
His experience in college began as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State. He then returned to West Point as a part-time coach in 1995-96 and also coached at Youngstown State and Ohio University.
After graduating from West Point, Sullivan served as an infantry officer.
