Army hosts Bucknell after Rucker's 29-point game

Bucknell Bison (7-12, 0-6 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-1 Patriot)
The Bison are 0-6 in conference matchups. Bucknell ranks fourth in the Patriot with 14.3 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.8.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Army.
Rice is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.