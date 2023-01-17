Army hosts Bucknell after Rucker's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (7-12, 0-6 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Bucknell Bison after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 83-74 victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Black Knights have gone 6-2 at home. Army scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Bison are 0-6 in conference matchups. Bucknell ranks fourth in the Patriot with 14.3 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Rice is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

