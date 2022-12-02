Army hosts Wagner for out-of-conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (4-2) at Army Black Knights (3-5)
The Seahawks have gone 2-2 away from home. Wagner ranks eighth in the NEC with 11.3 assists per game led by Delonnie Hunt averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mann is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Army.
Jahbril Price-Noel is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.3 points. Hunt is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 steals for Wagner.
