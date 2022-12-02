Army hosts Wagner for out-of-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (4-2) at Army Black Knights (3-5) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights host the Wagner Seahawks in a non-conference matchup. The Black Knights have gone 2-1 in home games. Army ranks ninth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 2-2 away from home. Wagner ranks eighth in the NEC with 11.3 assists per game led by Delonnie Hunt averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mann is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Army.

Jahbril Price-Noel is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.3 points. Hunt is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 steals for Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

