Army hosts Wagner in cross-conference contest

Wagner Seahawks (4-2) at Army Black Knights (3-5) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zaire Williams and the Wagner Seahawks take on Chris Mann and the Army Black Knights in cross-conference action. The Black Knights are 2-1 in home games. Army averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Seahawks are 2-2 on the road. Wagner is the top team in the NEC giving up only 65.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 13.3 points for Army.

Williams is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds for Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

