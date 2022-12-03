Army hosts Wagner in cross-conference contest

Wagner Seahawks (4-2) at Army Black Knights (3-5)
The Seahawks are 2-2 on the road. Wagner is the top team in the NEC giving up only 65.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 13.3 points for Army.
Williams is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds for Wagner.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.