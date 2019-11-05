WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army has signed an agreement with the Belk Bowl to serve as the primary backup during the next six years.

Beginning next year, a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference will face a team from the Big Ten in the Belk Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and the ACC representative will play a team from the Southeastern Conference in 2021, 2023 and 2025. Should the Big Ten or the SEC fail to provide an eligible team at any point during the six-year cycle, Army would be invited to fill the vacancy.