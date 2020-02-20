TEAM LEADERS: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.1 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Funk has had his hand in 52 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Navy has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent, ranking the Midshipmen 29th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Army sits at just 20.5 percent (ranked 347th).

