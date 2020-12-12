If you didn’t watch and just looked at the statistics, it would be easy to believe this was a one-sided game. In truth, it was anything but — far from it.

How often is the play that decides a game a 52-yard run by the losing team? You could make that case Saturday; if Army defensive back Cedrick Cunningham Jr. hadn’t been able to drag down Navy quarterback Xavier Arline on the second play of the third quarter, the outcome might have been different. Or if Navy defensive back Jamal Glenn had been able to scoop and score when Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler fumbled with the Black Knights’ lead still 3-0, the outcome might have been different.

“We run drills to try to scoop and score,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “It’s not good, though, when you badly need a scoop and score to try and get in the end zone.”

Niumatalolo was clearly frustrated by the performance of his offense, which managed an anemic 117 yards and had just four first downs. Army — the winning team — had all of 162 total yards and eight first downs. Each team completed one pass.

This was an Army-Navy game unlike any other . . . unless you were there in 1943, when the game was last played in Michie Stadium. That one also ended in a shutout, with Navy winning, 13-0.

The Corps of Cadets still marched on, as did the Brigade of Midshipmen. There were flyovers despite the fog, and the emotion was clearly there on both sides. CBS’s Gary Danielson called it “the chippiest” of the 12 Army-Navy games he has called, and he wasn’t wrong.

Maybe it was Navy’s dominant victory a year ago that fueled Army. Maybe it was the notion that the Mids could save a lost season by winning on Army’s turf. Or maybe it has just been a long year for everyone, especially for two teams that have been, for all intents and purposes, on lockdown since the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Army came in 7-2, having been forced to piece together a schedule when nine of the 12 games it had scheduled went away. The result was three games against Football Championship Subdivision teams and two tough games — at Cincinnati and at Tulane — that ended in losses.

Navy’s schedule had been far more difficult because it is in the American Athletic Conference and because it opened the year against BYU after not hitting for the entire preseason. The result was an embarrassing 55-3 loss to begin a season that ended Saturday with a 3-7 record.

The real problem was simple: Malcolm Perry graduated in the spring. Perry had an extraordinary senior season as Navy’s quarterback that included a 304-yard rushing performance against Army — 25 yards more than the teams combined for Saturday. Navy played four quarterbacks this season: Arline, Dalen Morris, Tyger Goslin and Perry Olsen. With the 109 yards Arline gained Saturday, the quarterbacks rushed for 312 yards for the season.

Navy’s offensive struggles didn’t begin Saturday. As Niumatalolo pointed out repeatedly, the defense played well enough to win the team’s last three games: a 10-7 loss to Memphis, a 19-6 loss to Tulsa and Saturday’s defeat.

“Everyone knows you can’t win a football game if you don’t score,” Niumatalolo said, his frustration clear. “We’ve got to do some real soul searching during the offseason.”

There was reason to believe Niumatalolo might change quarterbacks at halftime, when the Mids trailed just 3-0. He stuck with the freshman Arline, and on the first two plays of the third quarter he looked like a genius. Arline picked up 11 yards on the first play and then burst into the clear on the second. It appeared he would score, but Cunningham got to him and pushed him out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

“All I was thinking,” Cunningham said, “was get him down and then we can stop them on the goal line.”

That’s exactly what happened. On third down, Arline got the ball over the goal line, but it was a split second after his knee hit the ground inches short. On fourth down, fullback Nelson Smith was stopped — again inches short — by the Army line.

After that, two fumbles decided the game. The first was Tyler’s fumbled pitch that Glenn couldn’t pick up before it rolled out of bounds. The second came after Army punter Zach Harding pinned Navy at the 14-yard line. Arline tried to pitch the ball to CJ Williams, but Williams was hit by Cunningham as he caught it, and Jon Rhattigan fell on the ball at the 13. Tyler ran the ball five times from there, scoring from the 4-yard line to make it 10-0.

Tyler, who began the season as a slotback, had 96 yards on 26 carries. The rest of the Army offense ran 27 times for 38 yards. That was enough — plenty, in fact.

There was still 11:02 to play after Tyler’s score, but the game was over. Barring an Army turnover, the game could have gone on for another hour and Navy wasn’t likely to score.

“A bare-knuckle brawl,” Army Coach Jeff Monken said. “It was the kind of game we thought it would be — only more so.”

Before Monken’s arrival at Army, Navy had won 12 straight in the series, the games often one-sided. In his first two seasons, Navy extended the streak to 14, but the games weren’t decided until the final minute.

Now, Army has won four of the past five and will have a chance to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back next week against visiting Air Force — a game rescheduled from its normal October date.

A year ago, led by Perry, Navy beat Army easily. “We didn’t just win; we got back our dominance,” Niumatalolo said that night in Philadelphia. “That was important.”

Monken remembered being on the other end of that feeling. He made no bones about the fact that he was counting the days until this one. He won’t have the usual time to celebrate because of the Air Force game, but there’s no doubt the winter will be much warmer at West Point and a lot colder in Annapolis.

As always, the tears during the singing of the alma maters were genuine. The final score was a footnote. Singing second, as always, was what mattered first, most and always.