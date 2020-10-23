Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk called West Point a “safe haven” for the Brigade and the Corps of Cadets at a time when “medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live.”
“History will repeat itself as we stage this cherished tradition on Academy grounds as was the case dating back to World War II,” Gladchuk said Friday.
Philadelphia has long been home for the event, with few exceptions.
Army athletic director Mike Buddie thanked the city of Philadelphia, the Eagles and all those involved in the planning.
“Of utmost importance to us throughout this entire process was the health, safety and welfare of the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen,” he said. “We are excited about this historic opportunity.”
It is unlikely fans will be allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen.
