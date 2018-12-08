AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Tommy Funk scored 14 points and Army erased a 13-point halftime deficit in a 66-61 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Army (5-6) scored the game’s final six points and Air Force missed six of its last seven field goal attempts.

Alex King added 10 points for Army.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (4-6) with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Neither team shot well from the field, Army hitting on 37 percent of its attempts and Air Force making 44 percent. Air Force’s shooting was especially poor in the second half as the Falcons shot 29 percent (5 of 17) and made only five field goals while committing 11 turnovers.

Army missed 24 of 31 3-pointers but committed only six turnovers while forcing 19.

The Black Knights defeated the Falcons for the fifth consecutive time and lead the series 7-4.

