Loyola (Md.) (10-19, 6-10) vs. Army (12-17, 7-9)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) goes for the season sweep over Army after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last met on Jan. 12, when the Greyhounds shot 44 percent from the field while holding Army’s shooters to just 38.1 percent en route to the 66-64 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Army’s Matt Wilson has averaged 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while Tommy Funk has put up 12.5 points and 6.1 assists. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Chuck Champion has put up 11.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Funk has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Greyhounds are 5-19 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Greyhounds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Black Knights. Army has an assist on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Black Knights have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last five games.

