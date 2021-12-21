It’s the first meeting between the teams since 1982, when Missouri won 23-10. ... The game will be played in prime time for the first time since 2006. ... Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 8-0 as an assistant and head coach in bowls. This is the first time he will coach the Tigers in a bowl. Last season’s Music City Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19. ... Army faces an SEC opponent for the first time in 10 years. The Black Knights lost to Vanderbilt 44-21. ... Missouri is new to the Armed Forces Bowl, but not to the postseason in the Dallas area. The Tigers are 2-1 in the Cotton Bowl, mostly recently beating Arkansas 38-7 to cap the 2007 season. Missouri was still in the Big 12 at the time. ... Army coach Jeff Monken, who is 57-43 in his eighth season, can tie Charles Daly for second all-time in victories. Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader. He was 121-33-10.