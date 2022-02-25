The Black Knights are 8-9 against Patriot opponents. Army is sixth in the Patriot with 13.0 assists per game led by Aaron Duhart averaging 3.5.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Crusaders won the last meeting 69-65 on Feb. 5. Gerrale Gates scored 23 points points to help lead the Crusaders to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.
Duhart is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Rucker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Army.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
