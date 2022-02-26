The Crusaders have gone 5-7 in home games. Holy Cross ranks sixth in the Patriot with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Gerrale Gates averaging 2.7.
The Black Knights are 8-9 in conference play. Army has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Crusaders won the last matchup 69-65 on Feb. 5. Gates scored 23 points points to help lead the Crusaders to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals. Gates is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.
Rucker is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.