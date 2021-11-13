Laws completed the only three passes he threw, including a 22-yard score to Ay’Juan Marshall.
Riley was the only Black Knight to reach double-figure carries with 10 and finished with a game-high 70 yards, including a 4-yard TD run. Eighteen Army ballcarriers turned in positive rushing yards.
The Black Knights outgained the Bison 486-175, including 428-39 on the ground.
Jared Cooper had the only touchdown for the FCS Bison (1-9) on a 19-yard run in the third quarter.
