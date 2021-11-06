Kyle Williams caught seven passes for 137 yards, his second straight game with 100-plus, and a touchdown for UNLV. Arroyo was introduced as the new coach on Dec. 13, 2019, becoming the 12th head coach in program history.
CJ Montes and Isaiah Chavez combined to go 10-for-16 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (3-6, 1-4). Aaron Dumas rushed for 72 yards and Bobby Cole had a 75-yard TD.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25