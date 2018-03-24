Isaac Haas tried to coach teammates after an elbow fracture robbed him of his chance to play. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

At one end of the dingy hallway that circles the TD Garden playing floor, the post-midnight music and noise coming from the Texas Tech locker room was so loud you wondered if people living in the nearby North End neighborhood might find themselves waking up wondering what all the racket was about.

Perhaps 50-feet down the hall, inside the Purdue locker room, there was near silence. Coach Matt Painter sat on a chair in the tiny, narrow entrance area, staring at a stat sheet as if it might reveal some way to change what he had just witnessed, a 78-65 loss to Texas Tech in the East Regional semifinals — a sad and decisive ending to a 30-7 season.

Inside, players sat around the room, quietly going through their postgame media paces. Toward the back of the room, Isaac Haas, dressed in a black Purdue pullover with “empathy” written across it, patiently answered every question he was asked even though it was clear he was in a lot of pain — most of it emotional.

“You have to give them the credit,” he said in his soft Alabama accent. “They’re very good. They’re athletic and they made tough shots when they had to. I honestly thought we had what it takes to beat them in this room. I still believe that.”

Haas might not have been wrong, but neither he nor anyone else will ever know for certain. Because, even though he was in the locker room and on the bench, he never set foot on the floor all night, except during warm-ups when he stood near midcourt, exchanging fist bumps and hand-slaps with his teammates as they went by — all with his left hand.

His right arm hung limply at his side, a large bandage evident under the warm-up. In the first round of the tournament, Purdue, the No. 2 seed in the East, was cruising to a 74-48 win over Cal-State Fullerton when Haas got tangled with 6-foot-7 Dominic Heinzl and fell awkwardly to the floor, banging his right elbow.

“It hurt a lot but I didn’t think that much about it,” he said. “I just figured I’d banged it.”

Haas is 7-foot-1 and weighs 290 pounds. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo describes him as “the world’s biggest human.” When he came to the bench, his teammates asked if he or the floor had gotten the worst of the collision.

“Probably the floor,” Haas said with a laugh.

The laughter didn’t last long. Haas went to the locker room to have the elbow examined. “’I kept saying, ‘It’s okay, right, doc?’” he said. “He was feeling around and then he looked up and said, ‘I heard something click. We’re going to need an X-ray.’ That’s when I started to get worried.”

Because they were in an NBA building — Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena — they went to a nearby X-ray room. The scan revealed a fracture. Even though some Purdue engineering students came up with s special brace that might have allowed Hass to try to play, both he and Painter both knew his playing career at Purdue was over.

Which was both sad and unfair.

Haas has come a long way since he arrived at Purdue four years ago as the classic big man project. For two years, he backed up A.J. Hammons at center, averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman and 9.8 and 3.7 as a sophomore.

He began to blossom as a junior, playing next to Big Ten player-of-the-year Caleb Swanigan, helping lead Purdue to the regular season Big Ten title for the first time since 1996 and reaching the Sweet 16 before being blown out by Kansas.

“I think we all thought we could go a long way in this tournament,” Haas said, referring to the four seniors whose college careers ended early Friday morning. “I was proud of all the guys and the way we battled. We never stopped battling.”

He had to pause frequently as he spoke because he kept choking up as he tried to speak. His eyes glistened throughout. He was too polite, though, to turn down and questioners. At one point he stopped in mid-sentence and said, “I’m sorry, I’m having a little trouble with my voice.”

He didn’t hang his head, he looked everyone in the eye and only bristled — slightly — once, when he was asked when it hit him that the season and his career were over.

“When the clock went to zero,” he said, sitting up a little straighter. “I never gave up hope.”

He didn’t sit on the end of the bench during the game, he sat right in the middle of his teammates, trying to coach up his teammates every chance he got — most notably 7-3 redshirt freshman Matt Haarms, who tried gamely to replace Haas but simply didn’t have the strength or the finesse to make the plays Haas can make.

Painter, who never once brought up Haas’s name or his absence in his postgame news conference, wasn’t going to use the injury as an excuse. His team had managed to beat Butler in the second round to get here and he had hoped they could ride the emotion of that win to an Elite Eight matchup with Villanova on Sunday.

“He’s a very hard guard for other teams,” Painter said, still sitting in the hallway waiting to be taken to the interview room. “Even if he doesn’t score when he gets the ball, he opens things up around the floor for us because trying to guard him with one guy in the post is so difficult.”

Haas averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game and was a defensive presence inside. His presence Friday certainly would have made a difference but there was no doubting that Texas Tech was the better team. Purdue never led the last 25 minutes of the game.

“Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” Haas said, his voice cracking again. “To have to sit there and not be able to do anything sucks. For us to come this far as a class and then go out like this …” He paused for a moment and then added, “It really does suck.”

Haas did everything he could to try to coach Haarms throughout the game, often stopping him as he came to the bench to whisper in his ear. “I was just sort of translating for the coaches,” he said. “Coming from a player, I thought it could help, at least a little.”

When the clock did hit zero and there was nothing more to be done, Haas retreated to the back of the handshake line and draped his left arm around P.J. Thompson, his 5-foot-10-inch classmate, and the two took a moment to console one another. Then he congratulated all the Red Raiders, using his left hand to exchange handshakes. When Tech Coach Chris Beard got to him, he spent several seconds telling him how sorry he was that he hadn’t played.

“I hate it when a really good player gets hurt like that,” Beard said. “I especially hate it this time of year.”

While the Texas Tech players celebrated into the night — or early morning — Haas and his teammates got ready to head home, where it is supposed to snow — again — this weekend.

In each locker room, the NCAA places name tags identifying each player by name and number over their designated space. There’s an NCAA logo — naturally — on each one along with the school’s logo. As he sat and talked, the one for Haas’s locker was nowhere to be found.

“I took it,” he said, forcing a smile. “I wanted something to remind me that we did get here. No one can take that away from us.”

And no one was more entitled to take home one final memento than Haas.