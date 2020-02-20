DeAnthony McCallum had 21 points for the Dolphins (12-16, 5-8). Mo Arnold added 11 points. David Bell had 11 points and five blocks.

Destin Barnes was held to 6 points despite heading into the contest as the Dolphins’ leading scorer at 12 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Dolphins with the win. Jacksonville defeated Lipscomb 89-85 on Jan. 23. Lipscomb faces North Florida on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville faces Kennesaw State at home on Saturday.

