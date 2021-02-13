Lipscomb built a 38-28 lead at halftime but went cold for a six minute stretch of the second half as Jacksonville scored 17 straight to grab a 64-63 lead with 3:10 left. Asadullah scored and Parker Hazen dunked off a steal as the Bisons led the rest of the way.
Jacksonville defeated Lipscomb 66-60 on Friday.
