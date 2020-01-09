Jamie Lewis had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-15, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Tyler Hooker added 24 points and Ugo Obineke had 10.
Lipscomb matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast on the road next Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.